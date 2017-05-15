Police release CCTV images in connection with Mildenhall van robbery

Police have today released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following a theft from a delivery van in Mildenhall.

Following a delivery in Market Place on the morning of Friday March 10, the driver noticed the cargo area of this van had been opened and a cage broken into, from which a large quantity of tobacco was stolen.

Detectives investigating the incident want to trace the two men in connection with the incident who were seen in the vicinity of a blue Vauxhall Zafira .

The first man is described as white, in his early 20s and with short black hair. He was wearing a white shirt with a tie, and black dress shoes.

The second man has short black hair and is described as approximately 6ft 1ins. He was wearing a light blue shirt with grey shoes.

Anyone with information, or who knows the men, is urged to contact West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 22211/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.