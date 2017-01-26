Police name cyclist killed in Newmarket crash

Police have named the cyclist who died following a fatal road crash in Newmarket on Tuesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Zoltan Domotor, of Aureole Walk, Studlands Park,was killed after he was involved in a collision with a grey BMW 325 at around 6.30am in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

A 22-year-old man from Newmarket was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed to return to police on Wednesday April 5 pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen either the car, or the cyclist prior to it. Calls should be made to the serious collision investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 36 of 24 January.