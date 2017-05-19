Police hunt for man who indecently exposed himself in Newmarket

Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in Newmarket.

The man, described as bald, wearing dark blue jogging bottoms and a beige cardigan approached the woman, who is in her twenties, in George Lambton Avenue, near the junction with Noel Murless Drive, at around noon on Tuesday.

He initially asked for directions but then exposed himself to her.

The woman walked away but reported the incident to police a short time later.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the man in the area around this time or anyone with information about who he is to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 35823/17.