Police hunt for cyclist who attacked couple in Stow Cum Quy

Police are appealing for witnesses after a couple in their 60s were assaulted by cyclist.

The incident happened at around 3.25pm in Stow Cum Quy on April 1. The couple, a man and a woman, were driving along Church Road when they overtook the cyclist.

Shortly afterwards they stopped in a car park where they got out of their vehicle. The cyclist then dismounted and assaulted the couple, resulting in the woman receiving serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and the man minor injuries.

The cyclist is described as a white man aged 40 to 60, with grey hair, about 5’9”, and wearing dark clothing and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0178850417, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/