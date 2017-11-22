Police hunt Burwell Co-op ram raiders

Ram raiders have targeted both of Burwell’s Co-op cash machines in a week.

Yesterday at about 3:30am at least three people wearing balaclavas used a 4x4 vehicle to smash into North Street’s Co-op in an unsuccessful attempt to steal the ATM. The vehicle drove off towards Exning. A silver hatchback with a black roof is also believed to have been used in the raid.

A Co-op spokesman said: “CCTV has been shared with police who are investigating this crime, along with the unsuccessful attempt on the ATM at our Ness Road petrol station.”

On Friday at about 3.15am, a gang targeted the Ness Road Co-op where they smashed the front windows of the store and tried to pull out the ATM with a stolen 4x4. When this was unsuccessful they rammed the vehicle into the side of the shop before fleeing empty handed.

“The Co-op takes retail crime very seriously and implements a range of measures to both deter criminal activity and to aid convictions, and we appeal for anyone with information to come forwards,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information on the ramraids should call Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.