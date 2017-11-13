Police appealing for witnesses to three vehicle crash in Newmarket

Police are appealing for witnesses to three vehicle crash on Fordham Road.

At about 4pm on Saturday a brown Mercedes C180 car left the A14 eastbound carriageway, exiting the road via the A142 slip road. At the top of the road the car turned left onto Fordham Road where it collided with a white Scania lorry travelling in the opposite direction and then also crashing into a blue Renault Kangoo.

The passenger and driver of the Mercedes were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman driver, in her 70s, was taken to hospital with a broken collar bone, broken left wrist, fractured ribs and internal injuries. The passenger, a man also in his 70s, had fractured ribs and chest injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the collision or saw how vehicles were driving before should call Bur St Edmunds Roads Policing on 101, quoting CAD 297 of Saturday November 4.