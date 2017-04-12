Police appeal following alleged rape in Newmarket

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an alleged rape in Newmarket in the early hours of Sunday to come forward.

Officers were called on Sunday evening, to reports that a young woman had been raped sometime between 2am and 3.45am the same day, in an alleyway off the High Street, near Church Lane.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday and has been released on bail pending further enquiries. He is due to return to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on Thursday May 4.

It is the second alleged rape attack to happen in the town in less than a month following a reported incident in The Watercourse in the early hours of March 27 after which an 18-year-old man was arrested and bailed.

The alleged victim, who is in her late teens, is being supported by specialist trained officers as enquiries continue.

Police want to contact a man they believe may have approached the suspect and victim in the alleyway and spoke to them.

If this was you, or if you have any information that could assist enquiries, please call the Bury St Edmunds Safeguarding Unit by dialling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 27991/17.