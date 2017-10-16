Police appeal after guide dog attacked in Mildenhall

Police are appealing for the owner of a dog that attacked a guide dog in Mildenhall last month to come forward.

The incident took place at about 12.10pm on Monday September 18 on a bus as it arrived at the bus station in King Street.

As the doors opened, a dog – believed to be a German shepherd – boarded the bus and began to growl before running to the guide dog and biting it around the back and neck.

Suffolk Police have thanked the bus driver and passing members of public who assisted in restraining the dog, which was not muzzled or on a lead.

Whilst the guide dog suffered no obvious injuries, the incident has left its owner, a woman in her 70s who is registered blind, very distressed and shaken.

A police spokesman said: “An animal in your care should be under control at all times, whether that’s in a public space, such as a park, or in a private are, like a garden.”

The owner of the German shepherd is described as a young man, with dark hair and a beard.

Anyone who can help should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 63439/17.