Pet shop worker seeks owners of 12-foot python found on Norfolk Broads

A pet shop worker from Mildenhall is seeking the owners of a 12-foot python found slithering around the Norfolk Broads.

Monty the python, as she is now known, was discovered by walkers wrapped round a rock close to the banks of a river.

It’s believed the lavender albino snake had recently escaped from her home as she was well fed and in a good condition.

Branden Darlison-Hoskin, 19, is trying to trace her owners so he can return her to her rightful home.

He said: “Normally when you find a loose snake, they have marks and bruises on them from when they have been fighting to catch their prey.

“I was surprised to find Monty in a very good condition, I don’t think she will have been out in the wild for long.

“These snakes have a tendency to hide away so the people she belongs to may not even know she’s gone.

“They are worth around £500 so you can’t imagine her owners would want to lose her.”

Monty was found in Stalham, Norfolk, on July 8 by walkers who called the RSPCA.

Branden, from Mildenhall, said: “Some people were walking on the Broads and found her wrapped round a rock.

Branden Darlison-Hoskin with the 12-foot python found on the Norfolk Broads.

“They managed to put her in a bin, which is actually the right thing to do, and house her in the boiler room of a nearby restaurant.

“The RSPCA came out to get her and brought her to us as we run a shop for exotic reptiles.

“We have the facilities to house her but we would like to try and find out who she belongs to as they may be missing her.”

Lavender Albino pythons can grow up to 25ft and constrict their prey to kill it.

But Branden claims Monty is a gentle, placid creature who would only attack people if she is scared.

He added: “Lavender albinos are quite tame.

“They’re used to being handled but that doesn’t suggest she couldn’t bite someone if she was scared.

“Normally if she just wants to say ‘leave me alone’, she’ll just hiss a little.

“She’s stunning and has a great personality so I’d love to keep her for myself.”

The RSPCA is now appealing for help in tracing the python’s owners.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry said: “I’ve been doing this job 11 years and it’s certainly the first 12 foot snake I have ever had to deal with.”