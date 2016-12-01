People who queued to see CCTV give Corrie search police useful info

Police searching for missing airman Corrie McKeague say people who viewed CCTV at their ‘pod’ last week have given them useful information.

Last Thursday and Friday people queued at the police pod opposite Bury St Edmunds’ McDonalds to view CCTV footage to help officers trace the final 20 untraced people seen in the town centre at about the time the RAF Regiment airman was last seen on September 24.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

Det Supt Katie Elliott said today: “The police pod was very successful attracting a huge response from the local community and we are grateful to everyone who took the time to come and view the CCTV.

“This has resulted in us being provided with several pieces of information which we believe should assist with identifying a number of the people seen in the footage and this work is ongoing.”

Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart, who was at the pod, said though the people they want to trace may not be involved in Corrie’s disappearance, they may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

She added that even if they can confirm they didn’t see Corrie in the area at a particular time, this could help police by narrowing the timeline of his disappearance.

Corrie McKeague's mum Nicola Urquhart outside the police pod which is showing Christmas Fayre goers CCTV clips of the 20 untraced people from the area he was last seen in two months ago ANL-161124-110631001

Corrie was last seen on CCTV at about 3.25am on September 24 in Brentgovel Street after a night out with colleagues from RAF Honington. Police from more than one force have checked 1,100 hours of CCTV but failed to find later images of him.

It is now thought he may have left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 01473 782019