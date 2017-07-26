Overturned lorry blocks A11 at Barton Mills

An overturned lorry at the A11 Fiveways Roundabout in Barton Mills is affecting traffic in both directions.

Police were called to the scene at about 5.30pm were an articulated lorry has overturned across where southbound lanes lanes exit onto the roundabout.

However, Traffic England says northbound traffic is stationary from Chippenham onwards. Southbound vehicles were directed by the police onto the A1065.

Suffolk Police say the A1101 and A1065 shoiuld be returning to normal but they do not expect recovery to be completed until about 9pm and they ask drivers to avoid the area.

The lorry driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

You can check traffic conditions at www.trafficengland.com