Objectors gear up to fight closure of Newmarket level crossing

Campaigners fighting Network Rail’s plan to close a railway crossing in Newmarket will get the chance to put their case when a public inquiry opens on February 13.

Despite protests from residents in Newmarket, the inquiry, which is expected to last a month, will initially sit in Ipswich Town Hall before moving to Bury St Edmunds.

One piece of encouraging news for those opposing the closure emerged at last week’s pre-inquiry meeting when the inspector said that, although only objections already received would be considered, he would give ‘extra weight’ to objections backed by multiple objectors.

Newmarket town councillors Warwick Hirst and Peter Hulbert will speak at the inquiry and anyone wishing to boost the list of objectors can contact them via the council office at the Memorial Hall.

To register support for the objection submitted by long-time campaigner Pat Collins on behalf of New Cheveley Road residents, email your name and address to her at patriciacollins@tiscali.co.uk by January 16 at the latest.

“Judging from the way the inspector conducted the meeting last week, I think he will be fair and even-handed,” said Mrs Collins.

“The closure may not be the done deal everyone feared at the start. We’ve come a long way since then and we need all the support we can get,” she added.