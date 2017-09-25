Noseda’s Frankel filly set to take her chance in the Cheveley Park

Jeremy Noseda’s promising filly Betty F will have the assistance of Frankie Dettori when she makes the big set up to Group 1 company later this month.

The Frankel filly had been partnered by Gerald Mosse when she won her maiden at the final meeting on the July Course last month, but will have Dettori in the plate when she lines up for the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes on Saturday September 30 after the veteran French rider’s surprise split with the Shalfleet team.

Dettori was aboard the filly when she galloped over five and a half furlongs in company with two stable companions on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile Racecourse this morning finishing upsides her lead horse without being asked for maximum effort.

She was watched by her trainer and her owner-breeder, Charles Fox.

“She is a filly with lots of talent, she has quality, and in my opinion is good enough to go for a Group 1,” said Noseda. “In an ideal scenario she would have another couple of weeks and we could fit in another prep run but I am very grateful to Michael Prosser for letting us come here today.

“We are on a tight schedule, she’s had a nice outing and my hope is that she’s learnt more today than she would have just training her at home. She didn’t need anything for fitness, it was just another experience for her in the build to where we want to go.”

“A similar thing happened to me once before, with a filly called Carry On Katie back in 2003. She won her maiden well and then I wanted to run her in the Lowther and gave her a racecourse gallop at the July Course.”

“She not only won the Lowther but went on to win the Cheveley Park and I am keeping my fingers crossed that we could be in the same sort of scenario with this filly.”

Betty F is one of 27 entries for the £200,000 fillies’ contest which is run over six furlongs of the Rowley Mile.