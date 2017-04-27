Newmarket woman’s art should be a tonic for hospital patients

A former Newmarket woman who now lives in California has transformed the walls of a hospital with an aquatic mural splashed across windows and walls.

Forty-two-year-old professional artist Amanda Turner, whose clients include Disney, has been staying with her father, Arthur, 68, at the family home in Freshfields.

After he was treated in West Suffolk’s emergency department following a motorbike accident, and her mother received care during her battle with cancer at St Nicholas Hospice, Amanda decided she wanted to give something back.

“I wanted to give the hospital something unique that would help patients, especially children, visiting the day surgery unit for treatment. I have great respect and gratitude for nurses and care staff and what they do for patients. The mural is largely for them, to say ‘thank you’ for their tireless service. I started preparing the digital mural over a year ago, working on it part time whenever I could fit it in. I’m really pleased to see the results in situ before I return to America.”