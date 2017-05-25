Newmarket winning double for air ambulance charity

Two of the runners-up in this year’s Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff awards have donated their charity prize to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Gary Humphries, who works for Godolphin at Moulton Paddocks, and Kevin Parsons, who works for the National Association of Stable Staff based at Newmarket’s Racing Centre, pictured with charity representative Barbara McGee, were runners-up in the Rory MacDonald Community Award acknowledging those who support stud and stable staff or have made an outstanding contribution to benefit the wider racing community. As part of their award they each received £2,000 to give to a charity of their choice.

