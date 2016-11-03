Newmarket trainer’s wife raises £10,100 for Animal Health Trust

A trainer’s wife has raised more than £10,000 for charity by taking part in the historic Newmarket Town Plate. Rachel Flynn, who is married to Rae Guest, was one of the riders chosen to take part in this July’s 350th running of the famous race, which was inaugurated by King Charles II. Although she didn’t win, she raised £10,100 through sponsorship for the Kentford-based Animal Health Trust, of which she is a trustee.

On Monday she presented a cheque to trust chief executive Dr Mark Vaudian and Andrew Simmonds, head of individual giving, watched by her town plate mount Opera Buff.