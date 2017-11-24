Newmarket town council forced to fell trees

Newmarket’s memorial hall gardens have re-opened after the town council was forced to fell six trees which it was told were in dangerous condition.

The gardens, and popular children’s play area, were closed for over a week, while contractors completed the work. Town council manager, Roberta Bennett, said the trees, which included a cherry tree, were coming to the end of their lives.

They had been checked by tree experts and were deemed to be a dangerous condition and posed an “elevated risk” to the public She said the council planned to plant new trees to replace them as soon as possible.

Cllr Robert Nobbs, chairman of the authority’s leisure services committee, said: “As a town council it’s something we don’t like doing but they were beyond remedial works. We had to make sure that the gardens were safe and in a position that wouldn’t cause any issues.”

The gardens will be the venue for next month’s Winter Wonderland celebrations.