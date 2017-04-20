Newmarket teacher’s marathon effort for Lupus charity

A teacher from Newmarket will be on the start line for Sunday’s London Marathon on Sunday just a week after she feared injury had put pay to her fund-raising effort.

Twenty-eight-year-old Clare McCusker, a former pupil at St Louis primary school, whose family live in Exning Road, will be pounding the streets of the capital to raise funds for research into Lupus, the complex auto-immune disease she was finally diagnosed with three years ago and which was partly responsible for the injury which almost forced her to abandon her marathon attempt.

“I was well on track for a ‘good for age’ time, sub 3:45, after running a 1:34 half- marathon at the end of February, then injury struck, hip tendinitis,” said Clare, who teaches in Southampton and has already raised more than £1,200.

She had to stop training for seven weeks as doctors initially suspected a stress fracture.

However an MRI scan showed the problem was just bad inflammation of the joint. “This was mainly an over use injury but was also due to my lupus,” said Clare.

“Lupus is a hard disease to live with due to the unexpected flare ups and the fact that there is no current cure,” she said.

“However, I do feel extremely lucky that my symptoms are well controlled by my medication and I am able to live a ‘normal’ life.

“I’m running the London Marathon to raise awareness and, in turn, hopefully help people receive a quicker and more cohesive diagnosis, as it took me seven years to get the correct diagnosis myself.”

To support Clare’s effort for Lupus UK go to https://www.justgiving.com/clare-mccusker1