Newmarket’s Oakfield Surgery to move to town’s hospital site

One of Newmarket’s three GP practices has announced it is to re-locate to the town’s hospital site.

Oakfield Surgery, which currently cares for just over 7,000 patients, will be leaving its current purpose-built premises in Vicarage Road and will be operating from new facilities at Newmarket Community Hospital from April next year.

The move is being funded by the government after the Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) for east and west Suffolk secured additional funding of nearly £3.8 million for three specific health projects.

The plans for Newmarket will see the primary care services provided by GPs from Oakfield Surgery delivered alongside the hospital’s community health services creating a health and wellbeing hub.

Dr Nicholas Rayner, GP Partner at Oakfield Surgery, said: “Everyone at the surgery is really pleased that this funding bid has been successful. Our patients will benefit from improved facilities and the relocation will strengthen the practice to successfully meet extra demand for services over the coming years.” Newmarket’s MP Matt Hancock welcomed the move which he said would help secure the “well-loved” hospital’s future.