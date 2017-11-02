Search

Newmarket's Kings Theatre to be transformed into Little Shop of Horrors

Alex Matthews is Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant which he names after his co-worker crush, Audrey (Sophie Owen)
Alex Matthews is Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant which he names after his co-worker crush, Audrey (Sophie Owen)

Newmarket’s Kings Theatre will be transformed into the Little Shop of Horrors when the curtain goes up on the latest Nomads production of Monday.

Director Andy McGowan said: “This brilliant musical is being put on by our older members who bring their experience and humour to the performance. It is a funny, witty show with some excellent musical numbers – a love story with a sinister twist coming from a plant whose catchphrase ‘feed me’ literally zaps the life out of one of the characters – it’s not to be missed. Who doesn’t want to see a singing plant?”

The Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi musical has become one of the most popular shows in the world, with the Little Shop of Horrors devouring hears of theatre goers for over 30-years.

The musical sees meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumble across a new breed of plants he names after his co-worker crush, "Audrey II". Over time Seymour

With choreography by Jessica Clifford and musical direction by Simon Pearce, the show runs until Saturday with performances at 7.30pm.

Tickets (£12, £10 concessions) from the theatre.