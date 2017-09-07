Newmarket’s Heath Court Hotel staff enjoy a day at the races to celebrate their long service

Long-serving staff at the Heath Court Hotel in Newmarket enjoyed a day at the races in recognition of their loyalty.

Owner of the Best Western Hotel in Moulton Road, Mr Saeed Suhail Saeed treated staff to a VIP day at the Newmarket Race Course final race meeting.

Robert Nobbs, general manager who started working at the hotel 30 years ago, said: “We have a great team at the Heath Court and I am so proud of them all. Today is a wonderful way to reward those who have dedicated so much of their working career to the hotel and without them we would not be the hotel we are today.”

The Heath Court sponsored four of the day’s seven races with the 17.35 being the Heath Court Hotel Long Service Awards handicap.

The day out recognised staff who have worked at the hotel for more than 10 years and the nine members of staff have racked up 167 years between them.

Those who attended the race meeting were Robert Nobbs, general manager, Sarah Voss, restaurant manager, Cheryl Dawson, reservations manager, Gaynor Wake, assistant housekeeper, Margaret Beaton, accounts manager, Jill Davey, room attendant, Jayne Dawe, head housekeeper, Emma Cooke, front of house manager and Gavin Fordham, kitchen porter.

Sarah, who has worked at the hotel for 19 years, said: “We had a really enjoyable day. We all work together so it was quite nice to all come together for a day out. It was little bit like a team building day and we backed some winners too.”