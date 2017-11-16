Newmarket's festive free parking for Christmas shoppers

With Newmarket set to celebrate Christmas in style, Forest Heath District Council is making parking in its town centre car parks free after 1pm on the four Thursdays running up to the holiday.

Cllr Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath Cabinet member for planning and growth said: “I congratulate Love Newmarket and the town council for creating an attractive programme of family events for Christmas and we at Forest Heath are supporting the growth of our high street by offering free parking for our visitors during the festive season.”

Graham Philpot, manager of Newmarket BID, said: I am delighted that Forest Heath is continuing its support for local business by providing free car parking. “We all hope customers enjoy what they find and come back to visit again.”

The free from 1pm parking offer starts on Thursday November 30 and runs until Thursday, December 21.