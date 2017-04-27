Newmarket pupils get the racing picture

Students from Newmarket Academy got the chance to see the town’s Rowley Mile racecourse through the camera lens as part of the school’s Godolphin Beacon project .

Newmarket Journal photographer Mark Westley gave the youngsters the benefit of his expertise on the second day of the Craven meeting at the course on Wednesday. “The day was excellent,” said the academy’s head of art and design, Tiffany East.

“The students acquired a breadth of knowledge about the racing industry and how to make a career out of photography. The venue was amazing and having access to all areas gave students a real insight as to what goes on behind the scenes. Mark Westley was great – his knowledge and first hand experience, enthused students as to what they could do in the future. I cannot wait for next year.”

Another group of students were at the town’s racing museum where they enjoyed a workshop with a visiting artist .

“Her knowledge of racing and career paths, helped all students think about their futures,” said Mrs East. “The art created on the day was great and the students learned how to create a simple sculpture form by looking at movement and scale.”

The Beacon Project, which has been funded by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin organisation, involves developing a long-term education programme giving students an educational experience linked with racing and/or thoroughbred breeding.