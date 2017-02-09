Newmarket pupil’s hairoic fund-raiser pays off handsomely

Young Mary-May Fenton was so taken by her friend’s efforts to raise money for children with cancer, she went and did it herself, netting £600 in just two days.

The five-year-old, of Stanley Road in Newmarket, had her long hair cut of last week at Toni Saade Hair Salon in the town, with the hair and funds being sent to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children that have lost their hair because of treatment for cancer.

Mary-May’s altruism was inspired by Martha, her ‘buddy’ at St Louis Catholic Academy, who had her own locks chopped off late last year to help the charity.

It impressed Mary-May so much she told her mum Steph of her hair-losing wish, leading to Steph setting up a Go Fund Me page that raised the £600 in just two days.