Newmarket primary school joins academy trust

School bosses have spoken of their delight after officially joining a renowned academy trust.

Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy in Rowley Drive, Newmarket, has become the latest school to join the Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

Alistair Paterson, chair of governors at the school, said there were huge positives in the move for both staff and the 268 pupils.

Mr Paterson said: “We are delighted to be joining the Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

“One of the things we have been impressed with by the Trust is how they understand we have our own identity.

“The parents I have spoken to seem excited about the prospect of us joining with the Trust and the support we will receive as a result. “From the feedback we have had from parents, we have been reassured that they trust our judgement to make the right decision.”

Houldsworth becomes the ninth primary school across West Suffolk to join the Haverhill-based Trust.

Howard Lay, Chief Executive of Samuel Ward Academy Trust, said: “We are impressed with the ambition of Houldsworth Valley Community Primary School, its commitment to its local community and determination to achieve the very best for its pupils.

“The school believes in our principles and our philosophy of creating a family of interdependent schools and we are pleased to welcome them into the Trust.”

Darren Woodward, Director of Primary Education for Samuel Ward Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to have Houldsworth joining the Trust. From our early involvement with them, it is clear they share the same values as all our schools.”