Newmarket parenting group celebrates £310k Lottery grant

A Newmarket organisation which offers support and advice to parents has received a Lottery grant of more than £300,000.

Sharing Parenting which was set up in 2009 will get £310,000 over the next four years from the Reaching Communities Lottery Fund, to help with its work.

The company’s founder and director, Suzanne Pearson, said she was delighted with the grant which would mean part time family support workers could be placed in four school, Laureate Primary Academy and All Saints’ Primary School in Newmarket as well as the Glade and Westfield primary schools in Haverhill.

Jane Trampnow, head teacher at All Saints, said: “This is such a marvellous opportunity and a wonderful resource. Schools believe in early intervention which prevents families from sliding into crisis. So, having a family support worker who is focussed on helping families who may be struggling with routines, managing finances, children’s behaviour or health issues for example, and putting in supportive measures will be such a fantastic resource.

“Early help will mean that children and their parents are given strategies to manage the problems and set them on a stronger, more resilient and optimistic path for the future.”

David Perkins, headteacher at Laureate, who has been working directly with Sharing Parenting to recruit the family support workers, added: “Schools are increasingly asked to support vulnerable families who do not meet the threshold for social care involvement, so this partnership with Sharing Parenting will help to give those parents vital early help so that their children - our pupils - are able to learn and flourish.”

Sharing Parenting runs Raising Children, Raising Toddlers and Raising Teenagers courses for parents and carers cover issues such as parenting styles, respectful communication, active listening, understanding challenging behaviour and positive encouragement and discipline.

“I think it’s a huge credit to any parent who goes on a parenting course. They are there to get the best outcomes for their child and this should be acknowledged,” said Ms Pearson. “ We attend courses for everything now, why not how to raise children, the next generation and the most important thing in our lives?

“We are delighted to have been awarded a Reaching Communities Lottery grant which will allow us to provide the help and resources where our local schools, parents and children need it most.”