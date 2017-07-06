Newmarket museum misses out on top title

Newmarket’s National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art has missed out on being named Museum of the Year, but has still claimed a £10,000 windfall.

At a ceremony at the British Museum, London, last night, The Hepworth Wakefield scooped the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2017 title and the £100,000 prize.

The Newmarket museum, opened by the Queen last year, won a £10,000 consolation prize along with four other finalists – Lapworth Museum of Geology (Birmingham),Sir John Soane’s Museum (London) and Tate Modern (London).

The award was presented by broadcaster Jo Whiley, who was part of the judging panel with artist Richard Deacon; Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum; Munira Mirza, advisor on arts and philanthropy; and chair Stephen Deuchar, director of Art Fund.