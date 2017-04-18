Newmarket MP welcomes PM’s election call

Newmarket MP Matthew Hancock has welcomed the calling of a snap general election by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I look forward to the general election on June 8,” he said. “Britain needs strong leadership, and this election will give people the chance to vote for that leadership, to strengthen our negotiating hand in Europe, and give the certainty the country needs. Only a vote for the Conservatives can provide this leadership.

“Locally I am proud to stand on my record of more jobs, more investment, and as a strong voice for local people. It is an honour to represent West Suffolk in Parliament, and I hope I can persuade people to vote Conservative so I can continue doing this job which I love, and represent the people of West Suffolk. “