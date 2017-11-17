Newmarket man jailed and fined for string of motoring offences

A 30-year-old Newmarket man has been jailed for motoring offences in the town.

Joe Ebsworth, of Churchill Court, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Police suspected Ebsworth was a disqualified driver after officers on patrol witnessed Ebsworth driving a Ford Focus with two passengers on Elizabeth Avenue. Twenty-five minutes later the car returned to the address it had been seen leaving from and he was arrested.

Checks by officers confirmed that he was both driving without a licence and without insurance.

Ebsworth was sentenced to 20 week in prison, disqualified from driving for five years, fined £100, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

PC Jake Lees of the West Scorpion Team said: "I'm pleased by the sentence handed down by the court, as drivers who not not hold a licence and are uninsured pose a significant danger to other road users.

"The court justified the handing down of the 20-week prison term as a direct consequence of the large number of similar offences he had committed and the fact on this occasion he was also carrying passengers.

"I hope this sends out a clear message to people who continually flout motoring laws that they face the prospect of custodial sentences, rather than just losing their driving licence."