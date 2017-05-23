Newmarket man banned after drug stop in King’s Lynn

A Newmarket man was caught drug-driving following a tip off to police in King’s Lynn, magistrates heard yesterday.

Gregory Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared in court on Monday.

He had been driving a red Audi when he was stopped on London Road, King’s Lynn, on March 26.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said police had received information suggesting the occupants were carrying drugs.

Following a roadside test, Johnson was found to have five micrograms of cannabis in a litre of blood. The legal limit is two.

Rob New, mitigating, said Johnson, of Nat Flatman Street, Newmarket, had used the drug socially the previous evening and had not felt unfit to drive.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £110 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.