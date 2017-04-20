Newmarket Lions’ gift means the world to Steven

A Newmarket three year old who has to cope with serious disabilities is now able to get about thanks to a donation from the town’s Lions group.

Steven Lucas, who lives with his parents Ed and Bev in Aureole Walk on Studlands Park, and is struggling to walk, is now the proud owner of a special trike which physiotherapists believe will help him gain the strength in his legs he needs if he is to starting using his walking frame and become more mobile.

The trike cost £949 which the family would have struggled to find. They contacted Newmarket Lions asking if they could help towards the cost and the group gave them the whole amount.

“It was a wonderful gesture,” said Bev. “Steven loves his new trike and it’s making a difference to his life already.

“He has Benign Macrocephaly which to put it in its simplest terms means he has a large head with additional fluid within the brain and surrounding it. He is also referred to as having physical development delay and is hypermobile which means his legs especially are incredibly flexible.

“He needed to have callipers added to the trike as he was unable to keep his legs in the appropriate place to enable him to attempt to peddle it.

“Steven is a charming little boy who tends to engage well with whoever he meets. He has recently developed the skill of commando crawling, although the vast majority of his movement comes from his arms and chest rather than his legs.

“The trike has made a huge impact and difference for Steven as he is currently too small to self-propel his wheelchair. Although he tries, he simply can’t reach both wheels at once.”

Lions members were able to see for themselves how much Steven was enjoying riding his trike when he dropped in at their Easter Egg giveaway earlier this month.

Club spokeswoman Chris Rawlinson said: “He was simply beaming from ear to ear, and he was a real pleasure to meet. This trike will change this lovely happy child’s life in such a positive way. It will give him so much more confidence and independence and we all hope it helps to enrich and improve his life.

“We were contacted originally through our Newmarket Lions Facebook page by his parents to see if there was anything we could do and we were delighted to be able to help this amazing youngster.”

n Newmarket Lions meet at The Rutland Arms Hotel on the first and third Thursday of the month at 8pm. For more details call Chris on 07765 483365 or 01638 669244.