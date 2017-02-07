Newmarket Library becomes a who’s who of Hogwarts

A host of characters from Hogwarts filed into Newmarket Library last Thursday (2) between 4pm and 5.30pm for a Harry Potter themed event.

Children and adults, including staff members, dressed as characters from the Harry Potter stories in an event held to encourage youngsters to visit the library and to read books.

They enjoyed Harry Potter themed fun, including a challenge to guess which character was in a picture frame and a Pictionary style game based on figures from the stories.

More than 20 children took part and each of them went away with chocolate wizard coins, made some golden snatch sweets and received a thank you letter for participating.