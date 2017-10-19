Newmarket is promised its best Christmas ever

Newmarket is gearing for its best Christmas ever with the town's retailers and town council joining forces to put on an extravaganza of events set to get underway next month with a switch on of new and extended Christmas illuminations.

Graham Philpot, manager of the Newmarket BID (Business Improvement District) which is putting £25,000 into the celebrations, said: “It’s an exciting time for the town, and we are delighted to be playing a part in attracting shoppers to see the great things on offer during the festivities.

"From the big light switch-on and late night shopping event for a decade, the innovative Nutcracker trail designed to improve children’s literacy that will be running during November and December, to being able to win 'Christmas on Us' this year, there really is something for all of the family here in Newmarket. We would urge residents and visitors to come and see the town this Christmas and indulge on the many new attractions on offer."

Town Mayor Cllr Andy Drummond added: ‘’Newmarket Town Council’s staff and councillors have worked hard with the BID to put on the best Christmas extravaganza that Newmarket has ever seen, and make it as exciting as possible for the town’s youngsters as we run up to Christmas’’.

