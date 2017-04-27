Newmarket Heritage Centre in the running for £100k Museum of the Year award

Just over five months after it was opened by the Queen, Newmarket’s National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art has become the first sporting museum to be shortlisted for the £100,000 Art Fund Museum of the Year prize.

It is one of five museums contesting the prestigious award, and its rivals include the Tate Modern in London and the Hepworth in Wakefield.

The winning museum will be announced on July 6 and as a finalist the heritage centre will receive £10,000 in recognition of its achievements.

Director Chris Garibaldi said: “We are thrilled and indeed honoured to have been selected as a finalist. It is wonderful to be one of just five museums and galleries across the UK to have been shortlisted.

“The redevelopment project which has resulted in the creation of a world class tourist attraction in the new National Heritage Centre that is celebratory of our sport’s past, also celebrates the present and safeguards it future.

“We hope the racing industry and the town will join us in celebrating this magnificent achievement, to reach the shortlist is a very significant accolade in its own right but we would like everyone to contribute to the campaign from now until the end of June to say why they think we should win.”

The Art Fund is asking visitors to the centre to share their best stories, reviews, photos and moments using @artfund #museumoftheyear