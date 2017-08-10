Newmarket Festival’s cash boost for day centre

Newmarket Day Centre has received a £1,000 boost, thanks to local fundraisers.

The money has come from the organisers of the Newmarket Festival, which was started several years ago to celebrate the town’s unique heritage while raising funds for the community and local individuals through a series of organised events including the Newmarket Hilly Cycling Sportive and, this year, a Lions Tour rugby dinner at the Bedford Lodge hotel.

Festival committee chairman Mark Edmondson is pictured right presenting a cheque to centre director Elvis McMinn and Nigel Wright, from the Friends of Newmarket Day Centre. The money will be used for refurbishment.