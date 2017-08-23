Newmarket double stabbing: six arrested

Police investigating a double stabbing in Newmarket have arrested six people in connection with the incident which happened in Green Road in the early hours of yesterday.

A teenage boy had sustained a single puncture wound to his back and a man in his 20s suffered a head injury and slash wounds to his back and leg. They were taken to hospital and have since been discharged after receiving treatment for their injuries.

Following initial police enquiries, six people have now been arrested in connection with this incident and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Three people were arrested at an address in Bill Rickaby Drive, a 25-year-old woman from Newmarket, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm; and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug; a 28-year-old woman from Newmarket, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and a28-year-old man from Newmarket, arrested as he was wanted on recall to prison

The other three people arrested were all from London. A 23-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug; obstructing police; and driving offences; a 20-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and a 16-year-old youth from London, on suspicion being concerned in supplying a controlled drug; and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 56107/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.