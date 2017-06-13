Newmarket cinema study set for approval

Forest Heath councillors are set to give the go-ahead for a study to establish whether there is a feasible site for a cinema in Newmarket when they meet on Tuesday.

“There has clearly been a huge amount of interest in having a cinema back in Newmarket and we support what would be a fantastic opportunity to make Newmarket a key destination for leisure,” said Cllr Lance Stanbury, the council’s cabinet member for planning and growth. But we need to produce a proper business study to see whether the figures stack up.”

Councillors will be looking at whether the authority could enable the building of the cinema by a developer, which would in turn be run by an operator. They will also consider the potential role of the council in enabling the building of a cinema and associated restaurants.

“With councils receiving less and less money from central government we have to be very commercially minded. We are looking to try to ensure the vitality and vibrancy of Newmarket, but we have to look at what would be an investment and provide the council with an income.“

The council already has evidence that there could be a business case for an eventual operator. The figures for building and fitting out the cinema have yet to be established and will be needed in order to select the final site. Councillors are being asked to approve £50,000 funding for this work.