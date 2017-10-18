Newmarket care flats get council backing

Detailed plans for 69 ‘extra care’ apartments for Newmarket have been submitted for planning permission.

If the application is agreed, the apartments would be built on part of the town’s former gas works site in Exning Road and open in 2020.

The apartments will be run by Anchor, the largest not-for- profit provider of homes for the over 55s in England.

They will share the site with supermarket giant Aldi, which has submitted an application for planning permission to Forest heath District Council. If it gets the go-ahead, the supermarket will be built first. Anna Gillings, representing the developer, told Newmarket Town Council on Monday that 92 per cent of local responses to the scheme were in favour.

The plans include 51 two-bed and 18 one-bed apartments, with 51 car parking spaces. It was expected the new development would create 25 jobs . “There is a real need for this type of accommodation in Forest Heath,” said Ms Gillings.

Members of the town council’s planning committee welcomed the development but stressed the need for a bus stop nearby.