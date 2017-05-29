Newmarket attacker slashes woman’s face with a knife

Police are still hunting a man who attacked a woman in Newmarket’s Howard de Walden Way on Saturday night, slashing her face with a knife.

The attack happened at around 11pm. As the woman walked along the road she was approached by a man described as black, tall, of medium build, and wearing a dark hooded top. He then

male punched her in the face twice and using a knife slashed her face.

The victim is currently in hospital awaiting surgery.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with any information should call Suffolk Police on 101 and quote reference number 483