Newmarket and Haverhill based physio gets his boots on to support cancer charity

A physio who was successfully treated for cancer as a 16-year-old has organised a charity football to help support children with cancer.

Rob Walker and other physiotherapists at Allied Health Professionals Suffolk have so far raised more than £320 for Clic Sargent after the match between East and West based colleagues at Goals in Ipswich in aid of Clic Sargent, which the West team won 9-6.

Senior physiotherapist Rob, 24, was helped by Clic when he was treated for cancer in his left foot.

Rob, who works at the organisation’s Newmarket and Haverhill clinics said: “I’d had heel pain for about six months and it was my physiotherapist who picked up on the fact that something wasn’t right and I wasn’t improving, so she sent me to my GP.

“I had surgery and also radiotherapy which was really intensive.

“We had to drive from Newmarket to Addenbrooke’s Hospital every day for six weeks and Clic sorted my dad’s petrol bill which was really helpful.

“They also do lovely stuff for kids through Make-a- Wish and you can also meet up with other people going through the same thing as you.”

Rob got the all clear two years later and still has regular check-ups.

Since his treatment he has taken on a challenge every year to raise money for Clic or Cancer Research.

From running the London Marathon to arranging charity football matches, he has helped to raise thousands of pounds to help other people with cancer.

If you would like to help the teams raise their £500 target, click on their Just Giving link to donate:

https://www.justgiving.com/ahpsuffolkfootball