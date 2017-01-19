New partnership will see additional support for vulnerable drug users in Norfolk and Suffolk

A new partnership beginning on Monday will mean vulnerable drug users will be given additional support to access treatment services.

It will see mental health staff work alongside police to take help directly into people’s homes. Nurses from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and officers from Norfolk Constabulary will together visit the homes of drug users where there is a suspicion that out-of-county drug dealers have taken over the property.

Their aim will be to encourage the vulnerable users from across Norfolk to ask for help from treatment services, in turn reducing the risk that they will be exploited again in the future. At the same time, the police also hope to disrupt the activity of dealers, who use these properties as a base from which to sell drugs.

The team will refer drug users for treatment with the Norfolk Recovery Partnership (NRP), a partnership between NSFT, The Matthew Project and the Rehabilitation for Addicted Prisoners Trust.

For more visit www.norfolkrecoverypartnership.org.uk