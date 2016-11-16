New Labour MEP for the East of England is announced

Alex Mayer has today been confirmed as the new Labour Member of the European Parliament for the East of England.

She replaces Richard Howitt who stepped down as an MEP after 22 years earlier this month.

Ms Mayer previously worked for the British Heart Foundation and has managed Cambridge Labour MP, Daniel Zeichner’s parliamentary office since he was elected in 2015.

She said: “It is a huge honour and privilege to become Labour MEP for the Eastern Region. After the tremendous disappointment of the Brexit vote, in many ways this is a strange time to be entering the European Parliament. However there is an important job of work to be done.

“As your MEP, I’ll stand up for progressive values, I’ll work to get the best deal we can for the East of England – particularly when it comes to protecting jobs, the economy and living standards in our region.

“I pay tribute to my friend and colleague Richard Howitt who I am replacing. I know I have big shoes to fill.”