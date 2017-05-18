New head for Newmarket’s Houldsworth Valley primary academy

Newmarket’s Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy will be welcoming a new headteacher later this year.

Lisa Tweed, 40, currently head of Risby Primary School, will be joining the 268-pupil Rowley Drive School in September. Former head Geraldine FitzGerald left for personal reasons and it is currently being run by interim head Katherine Schofield.

“After spending time at Houldsworth, I found it to be a really warm and welcoming place where everyone – staff, pupils, parents and the governing body – are working together and striving for the best for the children,” said Mrs Tweed. “The children are clearly at the heart of everything they do and I want to help take the school onto the next level.

“Risby is a thriving and happy school and I have had a fantastic three years there. I just felt it was the right time for a new challenge.”

Alistair Paterson, chair of governors at Houldsworth, said: “The governing body are very

pleased to have found an exceptional head to lead our school.

“We are looking forward to working with Lisa to embark on a new chapter at Houldsworth

Valley and ultimately make us a first choice school in Newmarket.”

In January, Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy, which has 268 pupils, joined the Samuel

Ward Academy Trust.