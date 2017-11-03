New extension provides dance studio, science room and new classrooms at a Newmarket primary school

Pupils at a Newmarket primary school have helped come up with the name for their new extension which was officially opened on Monday.

Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy’s new classroom block has been christened the Proud Building after the school organised a competition inviting pupils to come up with ideas.

Headteacher Lisa Tweed, who took over at the helm in September, said the name reflected the school’s ethos that anything was possible and that pupils should have pride in themselves.

“With that it mind it was really good that the pupils came up with proud,” said Mrs Tweed.

The new extension, which is the second to be built at the Rowley Drive school, includes a dance studio , a science room and four new classrooms.

According to Mrs Tweed, it is already making a big differnce to teaching at the school.

“It is very fortunate for a primary school to have its own studio on site, which means every one of our children can have dance lessons every single week.

“We are also working very closely with Newmarket Academy in our new science laboratory. When you walk in there, it certainly has the ‘wow’ factor and gives us greater resources to make our lessons more practical,” she said.

The previous extension to the school was completed two years ago and provided four new classrooms and a food technology area.

Now all the work is complete, the academy which currently caters for 300 pupils has the capacity to house 420.