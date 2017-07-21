New award marks innovation

The West Suffolk Award for Innovation is new this year to the Bury Free Press Business Awards.

Sponsored by the West Suffolk councils, St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District, it celebrates West Suffolk businesses who are actively investing in research and development, delivering innovative products and solutions in any sector.

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

John Griffiths, St Edmundsbury’s leader, said: “Without innovation we wouldn’t have mobile phones, wifi, cars or the many other essentials of modern day life.

“Innovation leads to invention and with it the birth of new industries, new businesses and new jobs which in turn give people the freedom to go out and spend, enjoying and supporting our local economy.

“So innovation is at the heart of everything around us, including the work of West Suffolk councils, as we strive to support our communities against the challenges that they, and we, face.

“That is why I think it is so important that we recognise the great strides taken by West Suffolk businesses with this new award.”

James Waters, Forest Heath’s leader, said: “We have a diverse range of businesses across West Suffolk, from brewing to horseracing, specialists in healthcare, ingredients firms, mobile phone app developers, engineers of equipment for West End shows – the list goes on.

“Many have achieved success by thinking differently to competitors. As councillors we are privileged to meet some of these pioneers and hear about their breakthroughs.

“Our role is to help encourage them, whether that is working with our economic growth team to find land or premises to expand or signposting them to funds offered by ourselves or our local LEPs. Now is the time to give these businesses recognition by nominating them.”

Nominations for all award categories must be in by August 14 so our judges can make their final decisions in time for the awards night at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, which closes the 10-day West Suffolk Business Festival on October 13

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Company awards also include business of the year and for encouraging green business. Individuals can be recognised as business leader, apprentice or employee of the year.

The customer service award is open to individuals or businesses.