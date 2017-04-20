Netball team is a dream for Red Lodge

A netball team to help women keep fit has been set up in Red Lodge.

One of the founders and organisers of the Red Lodge Dream Team is Julie Wilcock who launched the new venture at the village’s sports pavilion last month. “I got the idea after finding out that my mum played netball as a child and so I enquired on the village’s community page if there were any local groups,” said Julie. “There was so much interest that I have ended up setting a group up with the help of a few friends. The netball is for ladies 18 and over and all fitness levels. We have started it as fun and friendly but if it develops there is a strong chance we will consider playing in leagues.” The team which now has more than 70 members on its Facebook page and plays every Friday from 6.45pm to 8pm.