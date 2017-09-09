Nature lovers dip into swamp day

More than 400 people were given a rare insight into nature at the weekend as Pauline’s Swamp celebrated its second open day.

A bug hunt, birds of prey, pond dipping, a nature trail quiz, educational games, a photo competition, drone flying, guided walks and talks were all on the menu at the Activity and Open Day last Sunday.

Olivia Hasler, 10, and sister, Jessica, 9, examine the content of owl pellets with Kingfisher Bridge warden, Sian Moss.

Pauline’s Swamp is a community nature reserve on Reach Road, Burwell.

It is a wet fen meadow dating from the fenlands times, with original parish records dating back to 1805.

The Swamp was established in 2007 by Paul Hawes, who donated it to the parish council in memory of his wife, Pauline.

“It was a record turnout for the event and double that of last year,” said Paul Craske, advisor to the site’s trustees.

“Pond dipping proved particularly popular as the swamp is home to diverse species with dragon fly larvae being one of the highlight finds.

“There were several specialists on hand for the event to offer expert insight and judging by the success of the event, we will definitely be looking to host it again next year, perhaps even twice.”

The Activity and Open Day was sponsored by Tesco and Hughes electrical store.

Experts included Richard and Mary Torrens as well as James Moss from the Kingfishers Bridge project based in Wicken.

“Our long-term aim is to provide an educational facility for schools,” said Mr Craske.

“It’s great the open day has taken off and all thanks to those who contributed.”