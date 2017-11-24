Nature beckons for Exning's youngsters at new setting

Pupils and staff at an Exning pre-school which last year achieved its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating, have been settling into their new premises.

The pre-school needed to relocate from its former premises because Exning Primary School needed the space to expand and Stepping Stones wanted to be able to take more children. Its expansion means it can accept 10 more a day and it has a total of 64 registered. The new building is at the side of the school and close to the village park and woodlands so it can use the natural environment to enhance the early learning of its young pupils.

Bug City is one of the new attractions installed for the childrens outdoors sessions

A fund-raising campaign raised £30,000 towards the cost of moving and new resources. And the new facilities it enjoys includes a kitchen, where chef Liz Clayton now cooks meals for all the children on site...in the past they had to bring packed lunches.

Pre-school head teacher and manager Sarah Thompson has undergone training so the school can be affiliated to the Forest School Association (FSA). “We will be spending lots of time in the woodland where the children will learn how to use tools safely and campfire cooking,” said Sarah.

The pre-school is continuing it fund-raising as it wants to landscape the outdoor area, provide additional storage and equipment and but some ride-on toys for the children.