MPs want Westminster cash to be spent upgrading A14

Newmarket’s two MPs have lobbied representatives from the Department of Transport to upgrade two busy junctions on the A14 in the next round of government road improvements.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, and Lucy Frazer, who represents South East Cambridgeshire, met the Under Secretary of State for Roads, Local Transport and Devolution, Jesse Norman, to push for government cash to be spent on junctions 37 at Exning and junction 38 with the A11 of the A14 as part of the Road Investment Strategy.

The two MPs also pushed ministers to consider improvements to the Fiveways roundabout and the A10.

“The case for including them as part of the investment by the Government in the roads network is incredibly strong,” said Mr Hancock.

“Improving these areas will not only reduce the number of tragic accidents, but will free up the road networks benefitting the local economy.”

The two junctions have been plagued with tailbacks and slow moving traffic at peak times. As part of the ‘No More A14 Delays’ campaign, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce said the improvements would create 7,000 new jobs, an extra £326 million for the local economy, and save commuters 13 minutes a day because of fewer traffic jams.

“I have been fighting hard to ensure that South East Cambridgeshire’s roads are a top priority for the Government when it comes to receiving funding for essential projects such as improving the A14/A142 and the A14/A11,” said Mrs Frazer. “This meeting provided yet another opportunity for me to highlight to the Government the considerable benefits investing in these roads would bring.”