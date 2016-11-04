MPs pedalling for Poppy Appeal

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock with more than 80 MPs raced against the clock on exercise bikes to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.
The 12 hour ride in Parliament simulated the distance from Westminster to Somme in France.
